Cheelee Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $12.83 or 0.00020713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $248.21 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,436.90732399 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.91667881 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,522,407.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

