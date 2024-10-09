Nano Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $113.49 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,941.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00523718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00104974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00245100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.