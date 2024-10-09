Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.