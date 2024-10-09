Everpar Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 84.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hubbell by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.16. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.