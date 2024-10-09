Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

