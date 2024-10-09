Everpar Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

