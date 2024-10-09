1,387 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

