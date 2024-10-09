Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 47,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,732. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

