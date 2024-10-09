SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.