Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Popular were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 16.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,135. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Popular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BPOP

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.