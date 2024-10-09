Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.46. The company had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.