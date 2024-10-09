Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $646,368,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,446,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $258,202,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.55. 168,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,029. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

