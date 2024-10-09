Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,392 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,197.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ICE opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

