Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

