Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,115 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,497.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,497.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.