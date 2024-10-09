Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at $215,907.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

