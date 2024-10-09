Diversified Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.58 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

