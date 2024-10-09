The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.