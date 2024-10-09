Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of HMY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

