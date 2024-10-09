Diversified Trust Co Purchases 352 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zscaler by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,912 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.92 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average is $180.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.