Diversified Trust Co Buys 850 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 408,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,008,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,663.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 266,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 257,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.86. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

