Diversified Trust Co Has $1.07 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 24.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $262,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $532.65 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.57 and its 200-day moving average is $475.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

