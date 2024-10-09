Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rambus by 33.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 249.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2,464.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.