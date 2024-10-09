Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 23.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total transaction of $5,580,885.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,981,727.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.67.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $283.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.70. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $309.01. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

