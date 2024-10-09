Diversified Trust Co Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

