Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $36.66 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,004 shares during the period. United Microelectronics accounts for approximately 7.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $36,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 653,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,943,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

