6,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 232,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,638. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

