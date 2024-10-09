Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Data I/O Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

