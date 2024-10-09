1,155 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 302,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,947. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

