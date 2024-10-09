Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $101,000 Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,001. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34. Research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

