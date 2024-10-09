Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stake Lessened by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,314 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 304.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LILA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,330. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

