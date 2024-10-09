Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $95,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 94,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,657 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 132,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 373,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,602,316. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

