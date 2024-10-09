Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 500 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 438,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

