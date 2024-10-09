Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $34.04 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 6.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of NetEase worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 55.5% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

