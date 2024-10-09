Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 179,086 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,086 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 4.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 197,988 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,188,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 784,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 59,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,396. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

