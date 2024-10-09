20,030 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 4.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.40. 269,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,320. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

