Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.08.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $364.52 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.74 and a 200-day moving average of $395.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.