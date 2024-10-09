Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,957 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

