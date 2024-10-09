Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

BX opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.