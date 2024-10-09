Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $73,174,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,247 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.