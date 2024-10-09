Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Stephens assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $268.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

