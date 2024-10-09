Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 255.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.