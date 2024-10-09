First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,717,000 after purchasing an additional 490,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

