Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

