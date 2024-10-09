Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,509 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,917.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,795,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 186.8% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

