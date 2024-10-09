Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

