Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 260,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,706,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,514.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 319,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

