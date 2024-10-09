Diversified Trust Co Acquires 7,361 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in KB Home by 754.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after acquiring an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KB Home by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

View Our Latest Report on KB Home

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.