Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $196,358,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.5 %

KNSL opened at $463.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.05. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

