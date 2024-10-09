Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

